Didn't invite anyone to Naveen's farewell meeting: Kannur Collector contradicts Divya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2024 11:11 AM IST Updated: October 19, 2024 11:22 AM IST
Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan. Photo: Facebook/Kannur Collector

 Kannur: Breaking his silence over the controversy surrounding former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death, District Collector Arun K Vijayan said here on Saturday that he was not the organizer of Naveen Babu's farewell function and did not invite anyone to the meeting.

"The event was organised by the Staff Council; you may check the records. I was not responsible for the programme," Arun Vijayan said. However, in an anticipatory bail application filed by former District Panchayat President P P Divya, she claimed that the Collector had invited her to the farewell function.

Arun remained evasive upon asking for further information, stating that the investigation was ongoing and could not comment further. Describing Naveen's death as unfortunate, Arun expressed confidence that Naveen's family stood with him during this difficult time. Arun K Vijayan has written a letter to Naveen's family expressing his grief.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA