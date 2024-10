Kozhikode: The Vigilance wing of the Forest Department seized 38 pieces of sandalwood, weighing 12.66 kg, along with 700 grams of sandalwood slices, from a house near Balussery. A case has been registered against the homeowner.

Range Forest Officer Sreejith AP stated that more individuals are likely involved in the case. Although officers informed the homeowner before the raid, the family left the premises before authorities arrived.