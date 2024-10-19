Six-year-old girl killed in leopard attack at Valparai

Valparai (Tamil Nadu): A six-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack at Valparai, Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.



The deceased, Apsara Khatun, daughter of Anul Ansari, was a native of Jharkhand. The incident happened near the Uzhemala Estate area around 1 pm while she was walking along with her mother.

The leopard attacked the girl and dragged her to a nearby area. The villagers then made loud noises to scare off the animal and found Apsara from the forest border. Police, municipal and forest officials reached the spot and took her to Valparai Government Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Apsara’s parents are estate employees. The couple has two other children.