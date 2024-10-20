Alappuzha Excise seize ganja, MDMA from Kasaragod man

Alappuzha: Alappuzha Excise officials on Saturday seized 1.417 kg ganja and 4.1058 gm of MDMA from a Kasaragod Man.



The accused, Abubacker Siddiqui, is a native of Karadka panchayat, Adhur, in Kasaragod. He was apprehended during an inspection at the Kalvoor area. Officials said the accused is part of a larger drug smuggling racket operating out of Kasaragod.

Excise Inspector Femin G led the operation under the supervision of Circle Inspector Prasanth R. The team included Assistant Inspectors C V Venu, E K Anil, Vijayakumar, P Shibu, and P Benjamin, along with officers Varghese Pious, Gopikrishnan, and Bipin, as well as cyber cell members Anshad B A and Pramod.