Gold worth Rs 1 crore stolen from KSRTC passenger in Malappuram

Malappuram/ Thrissur: Gold valued at Rs 1 crore was allegedly stolen from a KSRTC passenger at Changaramkulam, Ponnani, in Malappuram. The incident happened around 10 pm on Saturday while the bus was en route from Kozhikode to Angamaly.



According to sources, the passenger - Jibin from Kallarackal, Madassery in Thrissur - travelled with 1.5 kg of gold intended for sale at a jewellery store in Thrissur. He boarded the bus at Kuttippuram, Malappuram, but later discovered that his bag was open and the gold was missing when the vehicle reached Edappal.

The Changaramkulam police were notified, and the bus was taken to the police station for further investigation. Officers searched Jibin’s fellow passengers, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.