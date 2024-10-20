11-year-old Kozhikode boy drowns in Poonoor River

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2024 08:49 PM IST
Kottakkunnummal Adil. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: An 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Poonoor River on Sunday. The deceased is Kottakkunnummal Adil, the son of Kottakkunnummal Sali from MM Paramb. Adil, a Class 7 student at CCA UP School, Iyyad, was with a friend in the Mokayi area of the Poonoor River when strong currents reportedly swept him away.

He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. "The inquest procedures are complete, and the body will be transferred to the Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode," said an officer from the Balussery police station.

