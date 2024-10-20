Manorama Hortus: Book fair begins on 26, art exhibition on 28

Kozhikode: Hortus, the art, culture, and literature festival organised by Malayala Manorama, is all set to spark a fresh wave of creativity in Kozhikode, India's first UNESCO' City of Literature'.

The festival, scheduled to take place on Kozhikode Beach from October 31 to November 3, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 4 pm on October 31.

The event will host an array of discussions, with debate sessions kicking off on November 1. Over the course of three days, 400 nationally and internationally renowned writers and artists will engage in 130 sessions.

Writer M Mukundan will inaugurate Pusthakashala, a book fair to be organised in conjunction with Hortus, on October 26. Writer Lijeesh Kumar will receive the first book, and Joy Alukkas, Managing Director of the Joy Alukkas Group, will preside over the event. The event promises to be one of the largest book festivals in the country.

Aksharaprayanam

The Aksharaprayanam (journey of alphabets), an exhibition that chronicles the evolution of Malayala Manorama from its founding in 1888 to 2024 through pictures and words, will also be held as part of Hortus. A children's pavilion featuring a cooking studio offering Korean delicacies, along with kite-making, kite-flying, and quiz competitions will also be launched alongside.

The Vilambara Sandhya (proclamation evening) will begin on October 26, during which over 60 new books will be launched. This event will also showcase a variety of cultural performances, adding to the festive spirit.

Art exhibition by Kochi Biennale

The Kochi Biennale Foundation, in collaboration with Meitra Hospital, will also hold an art exhibition. Bose Krishnamachari will lead the exhibition, which Minister P A Muhammed Riyas will inaugurate at 12 noon on October 28.

Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor of Malayala Manorama, will preside over the event. Nihaj G Mohammed, CEO of Meitra Hospital, will address the event. Artists P S Jalaja and S N Sujith will curate the exhibition.