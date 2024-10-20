Palakkad woman found dead at home, live-in partner missing

Peringottukurissi (Palakkad): A woman was found dead inside her home near Bemmanur government school at Peringottukurissi, in Palakkad.

The deceased, Amrutha (28), is the daughter of Valiyaparambil Velayudhan from Oduvangad.

According to sources, Amrutha had ended her marriage with her husband, a Tharoor native, and was living with her neighbour, Aneesh, in a rented house. Aneesh is a truck driver.

Amrutha was found dead around 10.30 am on Saturday. Aneesh's relatives reported that he returned home the day before but left for work again on Saturday morning. Police attempted to contact him by phone but were unable to reach him. The cause of death can be confirmed only after receiving the autopsy report.

Amrutha’s body was shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital. Alathur DySP N Muraleedharan, Special Branch DySP Vijayakumar, Sub Inspector Unni, Asokan, Suresh Babu, and forensic experts arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. Amrutha’s funeral is scheduled for today. She has two children: Anayan and Ayan. Karthyayani is her mother, and Anoop is her brother.