Rush at Sabarimala: Pilgrims face delay, drinking water shortage

Pathanamthitta: The heavy rush continues in Sabarimala as thousands make their way to see Lord Ayappa before the temple closes on Monday.

Many devotees, who began their journey from Pampa at 11 pm on Saturday, faced delays, with some not reaching Sannidhanam until after 8 am on Sunday. And others will have to wait a long time before they can reach Sannidhanam.

As of now, 52,634 people have registered via the virtual queue system, and spot booking continues.



Anticipating a huge rush during Mandala season, many decided to visit Sabarimala now, leading to overcrowding. People struggled to access drinking water and basic facilities amidst the rush. Sources said the temple authorities were unprepared to handle the crowd. Police said 150 additional cops have been deployed to manage the crowd.

Devotees find lodging difficult due to ongoing maintenance work, and rain prevents them from resting in the temple courtyard.

On Sunday morning, 40 former chief priests took part in the Laksharchana. The temple will close on Monday and reopen on November 15 for the Mandala season.

