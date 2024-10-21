ADM Naveen Babu death: Police to record Kannur Collector’s statement today

Kannur: The police are set to record the statement of Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. A team led by Kannur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) will visit the Collector's official residence to collect his statement.



Land Revenue Joint Commissioner seeks more time to submit report

Meanwhile, Land Revenue Joint Commissioner Geetha A has requested an extension to submit her report on the events leading to Naveen Babu's death. In a communication to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Revenue Department, she mentioned that the inquiry is ongoing, with various officials having been interviewed and relevant documents examined. However, she has been unable to reach former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya.

Divya, a prominent CPM leader, is currently facing charges of abetment to suicide after Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence last Tuesday. His body was discovered hanging, just a day after Divya allegedly disrupted his farewell event and accused him of accepting a bribe from businessman T V Prasanthan. She blamed Naveen for delaying the Non-Objection Certificate (NoC) for a fuel station construction, a proposal by Prasanthan.

Naveen, who had recently been transferred to Pathanamthitta, where he was set to retire in six months, was reportedly distressed by the accusations. Divya argued that she stumbled upon the farewell event while passing by, a claim that was refuted by the Kannur Collector, who submitted a report stating that she had not been invited.