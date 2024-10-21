Not as brilliant as Satheesan, but not as foolish either, says Anvar

Nilambur MLA PV Anvar, who was forced out of the CPM-lef LDF recently, on Monday said the fear of losing in the Palakkad bypoll has made Opposition leader VD Satheesan turn against him. His comments came after the Congress leader denied any plans to change the byelection candidate.

"Satheesan is attempting to provoke me, make me say something, and then blame me for the BJP's victory (in Palakkad). I am not brilliant as Satheesan, but not as foolish either," he said.

He was responding to Satheesan's comments earlier in the day that UDF would not be bothered if Anvar's outfit (DMK) fielded its candidate or withdrew from the race. "I did speak to him when he approached us. He can cooperate with us if it is convenient for him. Otherwise, we will not be bothered by his decisions," Satheesan said.

Anvar agreed that he spoke to Satheesan. "I held a personal discussion with Satheesan. I conveyed what I wanted to say. They expressed their difficulties regarding that. I had informed them that I would support Rahul (Mamkoottathil) if he contests as an independent candidate," Anvar said.

"Discussions are ongoing with Congress. It is the KPCC President who should speak about party matters. Is Satheesan in a fool's paradise?" he added.