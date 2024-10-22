Kannur: The postmortem report of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K Naveen Babu has confirmed that his death was due to suicide. The autopsy report, which was handed over to the police on Monday, does not specify the exact time of death, Manorama News reported. Initial findings suggested that the death occurred between 4.30 am and 5.30 am on October 15. No signs of other injuries or the involvement of a third party were found on the body. The inquest report had earlier indicated that the cause of death was asphyxiation caused by a tightened rope around his neck.



A week after the ADM's death, the family is yet to receive the postmortem report. According to family sources, the report will be provided through the court.

On the evening of October 12, around 6 pm, Naveen Babu reportedly got out of his vehicle near the Muneeswaran Temple, about 200 meters from the railway station. However, there is no indication that he reached the station.

This conclusion was drawn after reviewing CCTV footage from the railway station area and tracking Naveen Babu’s phone location. Despite this, the police have not yet reviewed the station's CCTV footage as part of their investigation. It also remains unclear when and how he travelled to his quarters, located 3 kilometers away from the temple.

Naveen Babu had sent his wife’s and daughter’s mobile numbers to two of his colleagues via WhatsApp at 4.58 am on the 15th, after which his death is believed to have occurred. The police have confirmed that no suicide note has been found. Naveen Babu’s phone is in police custody, but it is unclear whether any useful clues have been discovered.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on Tuesday morning. Reports suggest that he died by suicide following public humiliation and allegations of corruption made by the then Kannur District Panchayat President, P P Divya, during his farewell event on Monday. Divya accused Naveen Babu of delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for an entrepreneur, Prashanthan, who was seeking to open a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur.

According to Manorama News, the Land Revenue Joint Commissioner has concluded that the ADM did not violate any rules during his investigation. The findings state that the ADM's procedures regarding issuing the No Objection Certificate (NoC) for the petrol pump were within the legal framework. The report is expected to be submitted to the Revenue Department on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police has recorded the statement of Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan in connection with Naveen Babu's death. The statement was taken at the Collector's residence on Monday.