Mukesh arrested in Wadakkanchery sexual assault case, released on bail

Thrissur: Malayalam actor and Kollam MLA M Mukesh was arrested by the Wadakkanchery police on Monday in connection with a sexual assault case. He was later released on bail. The arrest occurred around 7 pm, with Special Investigation Team (SIT) SP Aiswarya Dongre leading the proceedings. Mukesh underwent a medical examination at Wadakkanchery Taluk Hospital.



According to sources, the arrest was carried out swiftly to prevent the news from being leaked. Reports suggest that the SP instructed the police to maintain confidentiality.

The case against Mukesh was filed by a female colleague, a native of Aluva, Ernakulam, who alleged that the assault took place in a hotel room in Wadakkanchery in 2011 during the production of the Malayalam film 'Naatakame Ulakam'. She claimed that Mukesh attempted to assault her physically and pushed her onto a bed.

Last month, the Special Investigation Team had arrested Mukesh in connection with another sexual harassment case. A team led by AIG G Poonkuzhali interrogated him at the Coastal Police Headquarters in Ernakulam. Mukesh had been granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, under the condition that he "appear before the investigating officer at 9 am and remain as long as required to complete procedural formalities related to the investigation."

In the Maradu case, registered on August 28, the complainant accused Mukesh of sexually assaulting her at a villa in Maradu and attempting to molest her inside a car at a shooting location in Ottapalam. She further alleged that Mukesh promised her movie roles and membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in exchange for sexual favours.

The charges against Mukesh include sexual assault, outraging the modesty of a woman, trespassing with intent to commit an offence, and making gestures intended to insult a woman's modesty. If convicted, the punishment could range from up to 10 years in prison to life imprisonment, along with fines.

A Special Investigation Team, comprising senior women police officers, is conducting a preliminary inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against several Malayalam cinema actors. The team is led by IG G Sparjan Kumar, with ADGP (Crime Branch) H Venkitesh overseeing operations. Other members include DIG S Ajeetha Begum, SP Merin Joseph (Crime Branch HQ), AIG G Poonkuzhali (Coastal Police), Assistant Director Aiswarya Dongre (Kerala Police Academy), AIG V Ajith (Law and Order), and SP S Madhusoodanan (Crime Branch).