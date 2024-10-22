No restriction on use of flags during Wayanad bypoll: Cong

Wayanad: Congress will not place any restrictions on the use of its flags or that of its allies during the Wayanad bypolls, party sources said on Tuesday. This marks a shift from when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced criticism for not using flags during his roadshow ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

KPCC acting president and UDF Convener M M Hassan had said flags would not be used for Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. "The UDF candidates in other constituencies are free to use flags if they wish. We are not using Congress flags. Then, there is no need to explain the use of flags by other parties in the alliance. As per the decision, there is no need to use any flag in the campaign. The symbol is enough," said Hassan.

However, the BJP used it as an opportunity to contend that Congress was ashamed of its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the absence of flags during the roadshow. This is after BJP's criticism against Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, claiming he had an 'affinity with jihadists carrying Pakistani flags'.

The use of flags is not restricted in the roadshow, which is to be held on Wednesday before Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files her nomination papers, reported PTI. The nearly 2-km-long show will commence from the new bus stand at Kalpetta at 11 am, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi. Once the roadshow ends, Priyanka Gandhi, along with Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will go to the Collectorate to file her nomination papers, sources said.

"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, @priyankagandhi. I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love," wrote Rahul Gandhi on X.

Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.