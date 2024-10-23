Election affidavit: Priyanka Gandhi declares total assets of Rs 12 cr; jewellery worth Rs 1.15 cr

Priyanka Gandhi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad, has movable assets worth Rs 4.24 crore, including jewellery valued at Rs 1.15 crore, according to the election affidavit. Her husband Robert Vadra's movable assets are worth Rs 37.91 crore.

He owns a Toyota Land cruiser worth Rs 53 lakh, a 1993 make Mini Cooper and a Suzuki motorcycle, which was purchased at Rs 4.22 lakh. Priyanka Gandhi shares agricultural land at Sultanpur village with her brother, Rahul Gandhi, which is valued at Rs 53 lakh per acre.

The total value of agricultural land and farmhouse building is Rs 2.1 crore. She owns a residential building with a built-up area of 11,955 sq. ft in Shimla and its approximate current market value is Rs 5.63 crore.

Her total immovable assets are priced at Rs 7.74 crore. Robert Vadra owns four commercial buildings and the cost of these properties at the time of purchase was Rs 2.78 crore. The approximate current market value of these properties is Rs 27.64 crore. Priyanka Gandhi has liabilities to the tune of Rs 15.75 lakh, while the total liability of Robert Vadra is Rs 10.03 crore.

Total income of Priyanka Gandhi as per tax returns is Rs 46.39 lakh for the financial year 2023-24. Robert Vadra has shown total income of Rs 15 lakh in 2023-24. Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, Priyanka Gandhi's total income has dipped from Rs 69.31 lakh to Rs 46.39 lakh. She has 13,200 units of Franklin India Flexi cap - Growth fund with a market value of Rs 2.24 crore.