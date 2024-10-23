Youth transports ganja worth Rs 2 lakhs in two-wheeler, held in TVM

Excise officials arrested a man transporting 8 kg of ganja in his two-wheeler at Pravachambalam on Wednesday. Rejim Rahim, 33, a resident of Nemom, was held during a routine vehicle check. Neyyatinkara excise range inspector Prasanth J S said the Rs 2 lakhs worth of ganja was wrapped in four packets, which he put inside a sack kept on the platform of his two-wheeler.

Excise officials said the ganja, sourced from a Pappanamcode native, Haridas, would then be sold in small packets to school and college students. An investigation is underway to find out where they bought the ganja for retail sale.

Rejim Rahim is accused in an illicit liquor case registered in 2021. He also has cases registered against him at Nemom and Naruvammodu police stations. The excise team included Assistant Inspector Sunil Raj, civil excise officers Aneesh, Lal Krishna, Prasannan, Manulal, Mohammad Anees, and women civil excise officers Jeena and Sreeja.