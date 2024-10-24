Woman swept away by raging river in Kozhikode, body found 3 km away

Kozhikode: A woman was swept away by a gushing river while washing clothes in a pond in Thamarassery on Thursday. The deceased, Sajna (36), was a resident of Pottikkayyil.

Despite other women accompanying Sajna, raising the alarm and alerting residents, they could not save her due to the strong current. Sajna's body was recovered 3 kilometres away in the Randam Kai River at Kaithappoyil. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

It was not raining in the Adivaram area when Sajna entered the river. However, by noon, the hills through which the Ghat Road passes experienced a sudden downpour. This caused water to rush through the Pottikkai River, which originates from the 4th Ghat Road. Sajna, a native of Thiruvambadi, is survived by her husband and three children.