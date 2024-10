Malappuram: Two youths died in a bike crash late on Wednesday. The vehicle collided with a new divider at the entry of a service road on a newly constructed highway at Padikkal near Munniyur. The deceased are Ranees (19) and M T Niyas (19), natives of Kottakal Pataparam Pang.

The rider did not see the divider as it was dark. Although Ranees and Niyas were rushed to a private hospital in Chelari and then shifted to Kozhikode Medical College, they could not be saved.