Massive GST raid in Thrissur uncovers 120 kg of unaccounted gold

Thrissur: The GST Department on Thursday conducted raids on gold jewellery manufacturing units and shops in Thrissur, seizing 120 kg of unaccounted gold so far. According to State GST Intelligence Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, the investigation is ongoing. '

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Torre del Oro,' has uncovered tax evasion spanning the past five years. This is the largest GST raid in the state, targeting 74 locations in Thrissur. Approximately 700 officers from across the state are involved in the raid, which began yesterday morning and is still ongoing.

The GST Department has also reported the seizure of unaccounted jewellery and documents. The raid is led by State GST Intelligence Special Commissioner Abraham, with authorities confirming that wholesale establishments are the primary focus of the investigation.