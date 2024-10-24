Physiotherapist arrested for molesting patient during treatment at Kozhikode hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 24, 2024 07:34 PM IST
B Mahendran Nair. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: A man was arrested for molesting a woman during treatment at Beach Hospital here. The accused, B Mahendran Nair (24), a physiotherapist at the hospital, was arrested by Vellayil police. The accused was released on station bail after recording his arrest, as he had been granted anticipatory bail.

The complainant is a woman who used to come to the hospital for physiotherapy. The incident related to the case happened in July. As the health worker who regularly treated the woman was busy, Mahendran was assigned the physiotherapy session. It was during the session that Mahendran molested the woman.

The complainant opened up about the harassment with her regular physio, following which a case was registered against the accused. Mahendran was suspended from service on the directive of Health Minister Veena George. 

