Bribery allegation: Thomas' explanation childish, says Antony Raju

Thiruvananthapuram: Janathipathya Kerala Congress leader Antony Raju on Friday stood firm by his allegation that NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas offered a bribe to two LDF legislators to defect to the party's Ajit Pawar faction. Antony said he had spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan based on a report published by Malayala Manorama on the matter today. He said the people realised the truth from Thomas' 'immature reaction'.

Antony Raju said to the media: "I have shared whatever I know with the chief minister. As an ally of the ruling front, I cannot divulge more details." He also said Thomas claimed the issue was taken up for discussion in the Assembly lobby. "I'm saying all this because of his immature response today. Falling into temptations is a policy I have not adopted in the last 52 years of my political career. Right from the first election in 1990, I've stood with the LDF through all six polls I've contested. Despite being offered a seat in the Assembly in 2016, I refused to jump ship," said Antony Raju.

Regarding Thomas K Thomas' allegation that Antony Raju attacked Thomas Chandy, he said: "I told the late NCP leader his decision to file a case against the government in the High Court when holding a portfolio in the cabinet would backfire legally. He had to resign in the wake of the High Court verdict. I only shared my legal knowledge on the case as a lawyer. Otherwise, there was never a quarrel with Thomas Chandy."

He also said that the Janathipathya Kerala Congress has never contested from Kuttanad and that it was the Kerala Congress (Joseph faction) that stood for the polls from the constituency. "Thomas made contradictory and baseless allegations," he added.

"Thomas accused me, representing Thiruvananthapuram, of being upset with the development in Kuttanad. How childish is this explanation?" asked Antony Raju.

He further said Thomas' claim that Antony, Thomas and Kovoor Kunjumon are a block in the Assembly is false. "Six MLAs give each other time to speak. The three of us together have never asked any questions to date. All these are cheap accusations," said Antony.

The former minister said he would fully cooperate with a probe if one is announced into the matter.