ADM Naveen Babu's death: Prasanth who raised bribery allegations suspended from Kannur Med College

Kannur: Prasanth T V, an electrical staff at Kannur Government Medical College who had raised bribery allegations against former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, was suspended on Saturday, citing serious breach of conduct and discipline. Following the alleged suicide of Naveen Babu, a letter written by Prasanth to the Chief Minister surfaced in which he said that Naveen Babu demanded bribe to issue an NoC for a fuel outlet which was allotted to him by BPCL.

The Director of Medical Education (DME) issued an order on Saturday suspending Prasanth from service after the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department and Joint Director of Medical Education submitted a probe report. The probe team visited Kannur Medical College on October 23. It was found out that Prasanth was on unauthorized leave since October 10. The officials reported that Prasanth's act of engaging in private venture for financial benefits even while being a staff of the Medical College accounted for serious breach of discipline and code of conduct. The report also recommended stringent action against Prasanth for giving bribe for personal gains. The Government, after the perusal of the probe report, directed the DME to initiate strict disciplinary action against Prasanth and to suspend him from service immediately.

Prasanth entered service as an electrical helper, grade 2, at Kannur Co-operative Medical College in 2012. A preliminary probe report by the Medical College Principal pointed out that Prasanth was among the staff absorbed by the state government.The Medical College which functioned under societies in co-operative sector was taken over the state government in 2019 and was brought under the administration of DME.

Naveen Babu. Photo: Special arrangement.

Prasanth had previously filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming he paid Rs 98,500 as bribe to Naveen Babu for the NoC to start a petrol pump in Chengalayi. He alleged that Naveen delayed his application and, on October 6, demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. “The ADM threatened to cause problems for the business owned by my relatives and friends if I didn't pay. Thus, I handed over Rs 98,500 to him at his quarters in Pallikkunnu and received the NoC two days later,” Prasanth stated in the plaint.

The situation escalated after Naveen was found hanging at his official quarters on October 15. It is alleged that he took his life following public accusations from former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya, who arrived at his farewell meeting the day before and made incriminating comments against Naveen Babu.