Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to many, the deadline for mustering Kerala's yellow and pink ration cardholders has been extended to November 5.

Kerala has also requested an online facility to assist those studying or working outside the state in completing the mustering. So far, only 1.26 crore out of 1.53 crore beneficiaries have completed the process. Meanwhile, officials are conducting mustering at the homes of bedridden beneficiaries.