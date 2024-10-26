Thiruvananthapuram leads in traffic violations recorded in the past year in the state. A total of 11.21 lakh e-challans were generated in Thiruvananthapuram for violations, according to the data presented in the assembly by the Minister for Transport K B Ganesh Kumar. While the demand runs into Rs 88.69 crores, the highest in the state for one year, the total revenue collected from the state Capital as fine is Rs 10.5 crores.

Figures show that violators seldom pay fines. In Ernakulam which recorded the second highest number of e-challans (6.28 lakh), the demand is Rs 56.54 crores however the government could collect only Rs 13.7 crores. Wayanad has recorded the lowest number of e-challans in a year; 6053. Out of the demand of Rs 1.7 crore, violators have paid Rs 66 lakhs as fine in Wayanad.

As many as 62.8 lakh e-challans to the tune of Rs 526.9 crores were generated in the state in the past year for traffic violations. The Government has received Rs 123.33 crores out of the total demand of Rs 526 crores. These figures were calculated for the period between October 2023 to September 30,2024. 18,537 licences were suspended for traffic violations between July 2023 and June 2024, as per the figures.

The Minister told the assembly in July that 25 lakh notices were sent since June 5, 2023. Notifications of violations were sent as messages to the registered mobile numbers of violators for the remaining number of violations. Around 69,959 notices were sent via post, the Minister had said.

The document presented in July notes that notices to the tune of Rs 171.42 crore were sent via post to the violators. Monthly collection records from AI camera-detected traffic violations show that the highest collection was recorded in November 2023; Rs 9.41 crore. In June 2024, an amount of Rs 4.15 crore was received as fine.