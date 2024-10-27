IUML counters CM Vijayan’s remarks, rejects allegations of ties with Jamaat-e-Islami

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a significant partner in Kerala’s Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), has responded strongly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent statements linking the party to communal groups like Jamaat-e-Islami. It also accused the CM of attempting to divide communities for political gain.

The party's national organising secretary, E T Mohammed Basheer, described the Chief Minister’s comments as “dirty politics” to create societal divisions. Mohammed alleged that the statements were a deliberate attempt to shift focus away from the ruling government’s own failings.

During a book release event for 'Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam—Rashtreeya Islam' by CPM state committee member P Jayarajan, CM Vijayan suggested that IUML’s alignment with communal outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI presented a significant threat, as the party would ally with any group to defeat the Left.

"This is completely false. We have no alliance with the SDPI and firmly reject such claims. While it is true that in 2019, we previously engaged with Jamaat-e-Islami, it was not a secret," said Basheer while speaking to reporters in Malappuram. In fact, the CPM itself has received support from Jamaat-e-Islami in several past elections, he further said, reported PTI.

"The Muslim League has never regarded Jamaat-e-Islami as a terrorist group, which is why the UDF accepted their support in the 2019 election. However, it is ironic that Vijayan's party, which once benefitted from their votes, now suddenly sees them as a terror threat," the Malappuram MP added.

"Let's not forget that it was the CPI(M) that helped and nurtured the PDP (a party founded by Abdul Nazer Mahdani) in Kerala," Basheer further said. The IUML leader charged that Vijayan is often wrong, and his narratives are attempts to cover up his failures. "Pinarayi Vijayan is attempting to divide minorities, but his latest efforts to gain political gains through this have failed in the last Lok Sabha elections. The IUML has no need for the CPI(M) or Vijayan's so-called 'soft line' approach," said Basheer.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan responded that the focus of the upcoming bypolls should be on secularism, not on his book. "Secularism is the core aim of the LDF, and we will not compromise with those who support a religious state," he told reporters in Kalpetta on Sunday. He admitted that the issue of Jamaat-e-Islami's support would be a topic of discussion, highlighting that while the RSS is working for Hindu unification, Jamaat-e-Islami seeks to unify Muslims.

"The LDF's stance is to oppose any form of religious statism, regardless of past alliances. The current political scenario in the country has shifted, and the party's stand has always adapted according to the political situation of the time," Jayarajan added.