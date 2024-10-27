CM slams Centre for disaster aid delay; accuses BJP of undermining Kerala

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised the Centre, accusing it of taking a stance aimed at undermining the state even in times of disaster.

Citing the recent landslides in Wayanad, he noted that, despite the expectations of swift central assistance, the state had yet to receive any. "We are still awaiting the assistance from the Centre," Vijayan said while speaking at a party programme here, reported PTI.

The CM further alleged that the union government and the BJP were determined to weaken the state even amidst disaster recovery efforts. He also criticised the Congress-led UDF, claiming the opposition front was unwilling to see the state progress effectively.

Vijayan's remarks against the BJP-led central government are part of ongoing criticism by the LDF government over delays in central aid for Wayanad, which experienced a devastating landslide in July.