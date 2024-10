Kochi: Maradu Police have registered a case against a 75-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman who was employed at his residence. The accused, a retired high-ranking official facing charges, is currently absconding.

Onmanorama reached out to Maradu Police Station for further details but received an evasive response from officials, who declined to provide information on the specific charges filed. However, they have confirmed a rape case has been filed.