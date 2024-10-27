TVM vlogger couple found dead at home; suicide suspected

A couple was found dead at their home in Parassala here on Sunday. The deceased, Selvaraj (45) and his wife Priya (40), are residents of Kinarumukku. According to police, Selvaraj was discovered hanging, while Priya's body was found lying on the bed. The bodies are believed to be two days old.

The couple were vloggers who uploaded a video to YouTube on Friday night, as reported by Manorama News. They also spoke to their son, who works in Ernakulam, over the phone on Friday. It was when the son returned home he found his parents dead.

Although the gate was locked, the doors were open. Relatives have expressed suspicion regarding the circumstances of their deaths. Parassala police's preliminary conclusion is that it may be a case of suicide.