Thrissur Pooram chaos: East police file case despite CM's 'no disruption' claim

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 27, 2024 10:12 PM IST Updated: October 27, 2024 10:17 PM IST
A panaromic view of the kudamattam at the Thrissur Pooram held on April 19, 2024. Photo: Vishnu V Nair/Manorama

Thrissur: Despite the chief minister’s statement that no disruption occurred during the Thrissur Pooram, police have filed a case regarding the festival disturbance. Thrissur East Police filed the case without naming any accused based on a complaint by Inspector Chitharanjan from the special team investigating the conspiracy. The case has been filed under charges of conspiracy, disrupting a religious festival and creating a rift between two groups. This is the first case registered by the police in connection with the Pooram disruption row.

The case comes amid criticism that the investigation had stalled. The three-pronged investigation into the Pooram disturbance was announced on October 3, and it took nine days to form a special investigation team. The case is being investigated by a seven-member team led by Crime Branch Chief H Venkitesh. The team comprises Thrissur Range DIG Thomson Jose, Kollam Rural SP Sabu Mathew, Kochi ACP P Rajkumar, Vigilance DySP Biju V Nair, and Inspectors Chitharanjan and R Jayakumar.

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar submitted a report casting suspicion on the Thiruvambadi Devaswom. However, the DGP’s report pointed out the shortcomings of the ADGP's report. Legal advice received by the Crime Branch stated that a case could not be filed based solely on the ADGP's report.

If a case had been filed based on the ADGP's report, Thiruvambadi Devaswom would have been accused. This was avoided by making the investigation officer the complainant in an FIR without defendants. 

