Bengaluru-bound KSRTC bus driver dies in accident near Mysuru

Malappuram: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver was killed after the deluxe bus he was driving met with an accident in Maddur, near Mysuru. The vehicle was on a special service journey from Malappuram to Bengaluru. The deceased, Habeeb, was a native of Pakara, Vylathur, Tirur in Malappuram.

The incident happened around 4 am on Monday when Habeeb attempted to regain control of the vehicle after a truck ahead of the bus suddenly braked. The bus then crashed into a nearby divider. According to sources, he sustained a fatal head injury.

Habeeb’s body is currently kept in a hospital near Nanjangundu, Mysuru. Officials from KSRTC and members of Habeeb’s family have already departed for Mysuru. All passengers on the bus were safely evacuated and sent to their respective destinations on alternative buses, said the officials.