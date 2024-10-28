Crown, Vel among Thiruvabharanam stolen from Thrissur temple

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2024 04:37 PM IST
Additionally, two silver pots and Rs 23,000 in cash were also taken. Photo: Special arrangement.

Thrissur: Thiruvabharanam (diety's jewellery), valued at six sovereigns, were stolen from the Punna Ayappa Subramanya Temple in Chavakkad. The stolen items include a crown, a Vel (divine spear), a Thali (an ornament), and a chain.

Additionally, two silver pots and Rs 23,000 in cash were also taken. The theft came into light on Monday morning when a temple official arrived and found the valuables missing. Temple authorities estimate the total loss to be around Rs 5 lakh. Chavakkad police have reached the scene and launched an investigation.

