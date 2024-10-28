Pinarayi Vijayan reiterates Thrissur Pooram not disrupted, calls UDF 'B-team' of Sangh Parivar

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reiterated that the Thrissur Pooram was not disrupted as claimed by the Opposition, accusing the Congress-led UDF of launching "exaggerated campaigns" suggesting the festival was severely affected. His remark comes a day after Thrissur East police registered a case regarding the alleged disruption.

While he acknowledged that certain issues arose during this year’s Pooram, he stated that all interventions related to the festival would be investigated. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he assured that the government is committed to smoothly organising the Pooram festivities in the future. This clarification comes in response to significant criticism from Congress and the BJP following his remarks that this year’s Pooram was not disrupted.

On Saturday, Vijayan noted that only the fireworks display was delayed. "The government has consistently maintained that the Pooram was not disrupted, but there were attempts to create confusion," Vijayan stated. He highlighted that this has already been addressed in a cabinet decision regarding the inquiry into the Thrissur Pooram and discussed in the Assembly.

He reiterated that the fireworks display, a key attraction, was indeed delayed, with the Devaswoms, the festival organisers, conducting certain rituals that shortened the event's duration. "Why is the Opposition so intent on claiming that Pooram was completely sabotaged when we are trying to understand everything that occurred that day?" he questioned.

Responding to the Sangh Parivar, the Left leader accused the right-wing group of attempting to exploit Pooram and other festivals for communal gain. Rather than exposing such malicious tactics politically, the Congress-led UDF is attempting to benefit from the Sangh Parivar's narrative that the Pooram was disrupted, Vijayan claimed, further alleging that the UDF acts as a "B team" for the right-wing organisation, PTI reported.

He assured that any wrongdoing or negligence at the official level would be addressed legally, and appropriate punishment would follow.

For the first time in the festival's history, the fireworks display, a major highlight, was conducted the following day in daylight, disappointing many festival enthusiasts. The alleged police interference and the delayed fireworks sparked strong reactions in the state, with opposition parties criticising the CPM-led government over the matter.