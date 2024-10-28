TVM vlogger couple cremated; police confirm Priya was strangled to death

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2024 12:15 PM IST
Selvaraj (45) and Priya (40). Photo: Manorama.

The mortal remains of Selvaraj and Priya, a vlogger couple from Thiruvananthapuram, were cremated on Sunday night at Santhikavadam, Parassala. The couple was found dead at their residence in Kinarmukku, Parassala, on Sunday morning.

Neyyattinkara Assistant Superintendent of Police Shaji S told Onmanorama that Priya was strangled to death, while Selvaraj (45) was found hanging in a different room. Their bodies, believed to be two days old, were discovered by their son, who had returned from Ernakulam. Further investigations are underway.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA