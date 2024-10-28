TVM vlogger couple cremated; police confirm Priya was strangled to death

The mortal remains of Selvaraj and Priya, a vlogger couple from Thiruvananthapuram, were cremated on Sunday night at Santhikavadam, Parassala. The couple was found dead at their residence in Kinarmukku, Parassala, on Sunday morning.

Neyyattinkara Assistant Superintendent of Police Shaji S told Onmanorama that Priya was strangled to death, while Selvaraj (45) was found hanging in a different room. Their bodies, believed to be two days old, were discovered by their son, who had returned from Ernakulam. Further investigations are underway.