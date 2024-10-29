College student dies by suicide; cuts wrist, jumps into river in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 29, 2024 10:09 PM IST
Mohammed Uwais. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: A college student died by suicide jumping into a river from Kanayankode Bridge in Ulliyeri here on Tuesday. The deceased is Mohammed Uwais (20) of Shanthi Nagar, Unnikulam. He was a student of Golden Hills Arts and Science College, Elettil.

Eyewitnesses said people in the area who saw Uwais cutting his wrist rushed to help him. However, he jumped into the river before they could reach him.

A fire and rescue team from Koyilandy, led by station officer CK Muraleedharan, fishermen, and people in the area found Uwais in a joint search operation and rushed him to the Taluk Hospital, but he could not be saved.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA