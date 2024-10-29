College student dies by suicide; cuts wrist, jumps into river in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A college student died by suicide jumping into a river from Kanayankode Bridge in Ulliyeri here on Tuesday. The deceased is Mohammed Uwais (20) of Shanthi Nagar, Unnikulam. He was a student of Golden Hills Arts and Science College, Elettil.

Eyewitnesses said people in the area who saw Uwais cutting his wrist rushed to help him. However, he jumped into the river before they could reach him.

A fire and rescue team from Koyilandy, led by station officer CK Muraleedharan, fishermen, and people in the area found Uwais in a joint search operation and rushed him to the Taluk Hospital, but he could not be saved.