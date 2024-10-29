'Pinarayi targetting Jama'at-el-Islami to divert attention from his RSS links'

Kozhikode: In a scathing attack, Jama'at-e-Islami Kerala Ameer (chief) P Mujeeb Rahman said state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was targetting the organisation to divert attention from that fact that he is subservient to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and to protect his family (from the legal proceedings).

Addressing a press meet, Rahman said the CM must show more responsibility before making terror allegations against the organosation. He was referring to the Pinarayi's speech at the release of P Jayarajan's book 'Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya islam'.

"The CM alleged the Jama'at-e-Islami was connected to the global terrorists and extremists in Afghanistan and Yemen. If so, as the state's chief minister, why did his government not register a case and start an investigation? We are ready to face any probe," he said.

"He also called us a revivalist 'organisation which is working towards creating an Islamic world'. If that is the case, did his party CPM not understand this when it struck pre-poll alliances with us before each election? We stood with the CPM in elections for years. Before formalising the tie-up, Jama'at-e-Islami had discussions with the CPM leaders. Once we had discussions with Pinarayi Vijayan too in Alappuzha," Rahman said.

He said JeI never condoned extremist ideology. "We function according to the Indian Constitution. The definition of an extremist organisation fits CPM than any other organisation. In Kerala, CPM is a party that harbours gangs of criminals; provides them with all facilities in jail, and then receives them with garlands when they return from incarceration," he alleged.

Jayarajan, who wrote the book, is an accused in two murder cases and 10 criminal cases. Pinarayi, who released the book, also has a criminal background. The venue they chose to release the book was in the name of the late CH Asokan, who was an accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case. There are no such cases against us," Rahman said.

"The book alleges that PDP leader Abdul Nazer Ma'adani is an extremist. Then why did CPM take him along during election rallies; why did leaders, including Jayarajan, share a stage with him?" he said.

"In his book, Jayarajan attacks almost all Muslim organisations in Kerala, including the Muslim League, and has spared all other religions. Pinarayi is spreading Islamophobia in the state," Rahman alleged.

"We want to remind them that these kinds of allegations support the Sangh Parivar's narratives against Muslims. These kinds of statements will spoil Kerala's social fabric," he added.