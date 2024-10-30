Chandy Oomen lodges breach of privilege complaint, sends letter to Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader and Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen lodged a breach of privilege complaint with Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Tuesday. He claims that he has been deliberately excluded from government-organised programmes in his constituency as he has not been consulted, informed or invited to any of them, PTI reported.

In the letter to the Speaker, he specifically mentioned the inaugural event of a sub-district youth festival held in a higher secondary school in Manarcad on Monday. He was neither invited nor informed about the programme inaugurated by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

"Being a local MLA, not inviting me to the programme and not giving me a place in the dias is an insult to my position as a legislative member. So, I raise a breach of privilege in this matter," he said in the letter. Chandy Oommen is the son of the late Oommen Chandy, the former chief minister of Kerala.