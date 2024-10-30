Kerala govt to honour PR Sreejesh with Rs 2 crore reward today

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will honour Indian hockey legend and retired Malayali goalkeeper P R Sreejesh with a reward of Rs 2 crore on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the felicitation ceremony at 4 pm at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram. State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will preside over the event.

Sreejesh, hailing from Ernakulam, played a pivotal role in securing the Indian hockey team’s second consecutive Olympic bronze. The ceremony will also see rewards of Rs 5 lakh each distributed to four Indian players who competed in the Paris Olympics, including Malayali athletes Muhammed Anas, H S Prannoy, Muhammed Ajmal and Abdulla Aboobacker, and athletics chief coach P Radhakrishnan Nair.

Additionally, Education Minister V Sivankutty will present appointment orders to five Asian Games medalists—P U Chitra, Muhammad Anas, V K Vismaya, V Neena, and Kunju Muhammad—who will join the Public Education Department as Assistant Sports Organisers.

A procession featuring school bands and students will escort Sreejesh from Manaveeyam Veedhi to the stadium. Ministers, national and international sportspersons, and various sports association representatives will attend the significant occasion.