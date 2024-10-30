Woman killed, several injured as private bus collides with truck in Kochi

A woman died and several passengers were injured when a private bus collided head-on with a truck at Vallathol junction on Kochi-Kakkanad Seaport Airport road here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sulu alias Naseera (55). She was sitting on the front row of seats on the bus.

The private bus was headed from Pukkattupady to Fort Kochi. The accident happened around 8 am as the bus turned from the junction towards Thrikkakara. The bus ran straight into a truck coming in the opposite direction. There were around 30 passengers on the bus. The bus swerved and rammed into a shop under the impact of collision.

CCTV visuals also showed the bus reversing and hitting another truck after the initial collision. Manorama News reported that the bus driver's carelessness caused the accident.