A 15-year-old girl died after sustaining a head injury during cricket practice at her school in Kottakkal, Malappuram. The deceased, Thapasya, a Maharashtra native, was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kottakkal and later shifted to Kozhikode, but her condition worsened.

Later, Thapasya's family moved her to a hospital in Maharashtra, where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. Thapasya is the daughter of Parasuram Sett, who runs a gold ornament business in Ponmala, Kottakkal.