Raids ahead of Wayanad LS bypoll: Police seize Rs 16 lakh, drugs

Malappuram: Police seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 16 lakh and banned narcotics valued at Rs 1.16 lakh in raids conducted ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection, reported PTI.

The district’s assembly segments of Eranad, Wandoor, and Nilambur fall within the Wayanad constituency, where candidates Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress, Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI, and Navya Haridas of the BJP are contesting in the November 13 election.

An official statement noted that the money and drugs were seized in a police raid, while various agencies and teams have ramped up their checks within the district’s assembly segments to ensure an impartial election.

Nine flying squads, three anti-defacement teams, and 27 static surveillance units are conducting extensive monitoring and inspections in the region. These teams are actively working to prevent the influence of money, alcohol, drugs, and gifts on voters and are also ensuring strict adherence to the model code of conduct.

Malappuram Collector R Vinod, also the district election officer, confirmed that all arrangements are in place for the November 13 bypolls, with the vote counting scheduled for November 23.