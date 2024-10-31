Youth dies in bike-truck collision in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 31, 2024 02:22 PM IST
Seethal Baby (28) Photo: Special Arrangement

Kalpetta: A youth was killed in a bike-truck collision at Edapetty here on Wednesday night. Seethal Baby (28) was returning home after attending a family function in Kalpetta when his bike crashed into a truck. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. 

Seethal is the son of Nellikkattil Kaniyodikkal N V Mathew, a former junior superintendent of the education department and Laila Mathew. He is survived by his brother Sarath Baby. The last rites will be held at St Sebastian's Church, Vazhavatta, on Friday at 10 am.

