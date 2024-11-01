Manorama Hortus brings Kozhikode beach alive with art & literature

Kozhikode: Manorama Hortus, the three-day literary and arts festival organized by Malayala Manorama, kicked off at the Kozhikode Beach on Friday. Marking the city's first major event since being designated a UNESCO City of Literature, the festival promises three days of vibrant knowledge-sharing and creativity. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event on Thursday evening.



Featuring over 130 sessions across more than ten stages, the festival offers an array of unique performances and discussions. The stages—Shankhupushpam, Mandaram, Aattuvanchi, Ashokam, Amrith, Mailanchi, and Mashithandu—bear names that evoke a sense of nostalgia for Malayalis. The event also hosts international guests, with writers and creators from Korea, Poland, and Africa adding a global perspective to 'Hortus.'

The festivities began at 10 am at the 'Mandaram' stage, where Festival Director NS Madhavan and Curator Bandhu Prasad Eliamma delivered the inaugural address. Across various stages, over 60 sessions will feature more than 100 speakers covering topics that span literature, art, music, politics, and culinary arts.

The 'Amrith' stage opened with a session titled "Unbiased Reading," with panelists including Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, author CV Balakrishnan, and Sunny Joseph, Chief News Editor of Malayala Manorama's Thiruvananthapuram unit. Reflecting on his reading journey, CV Balakrishnan noted that VD Satheesan follows in Nehru's legacy.

Meanwhile, the 'Voice of Wayanad' session at the 'Shankhupushpam' stage featured MLA T Siddique, CK Nuruddin, JJ Manoj, and Noufal Mundakkai. Speaking on the continuing needs of Wayanad’s affected communities, MLA T Siddique emphasised, "It’s been three months since the disaster, yet much remains to be done for the affected."

The festival also includes a dedicated children’s pavilion, film screenings, and evening programs where visitors can enjoy snacks while listening to Baburaj’s songs on the beach. Along the Kozhikode beach, art installations, a ‘Kochi Biennale Pavilion,’ a food fair, book stalls, a special pavilion for kids, and a Manorama newspaper history exhibit are drawing crowds from across Kerala.

The Manorama Hortus International Literary and Cultural Festival 2024 runs from November 1 to 3 at Kozhikode Beach, with Santa Monica and Jain University as sponsors. For more information, visit https://manoramahortus.com/.