Rahim, Liju, Sobha divided over consensus in implementing future projects

Talking about the 'Kerala of tomorrow' at Manorama Hortus, MP A A Rahim didn't have to think twice where to start. He was supposed to share the stage with Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA and BJP leader Sobha Surendran. Kuzhalnadan had to stay back in his constituency for an unavoidable commitment. KPCC General Secretary M Liju stepped in for Muvattupuzha legislator.

Rahim didn't mind. "See if only we had a semi-high-speed rail corridor, Kuzhalnadan would have been able to attend Hortus and then go back to his constituency. I am supposed to leave for Palakkad at 2 pm. I booked the ticket because the next train is only at 5 pm. Connectivity is a major issue in Kerala, that's why Kuzhalnadan couldn't be here, but I am happy that Liju is here," Rahim said. In no subtle terms, he was referring to the Congress-led anti-K-Rail protests.

Liju hardly had any time to settle down. "When we think of future projects, we need consensus. If we lived in an era of dictators, only decision was needed. But this is a democracy. In the case of K-Rail, dissent arose because there was a lack of consensus, which caused the entire issue," said Liju in response to a query on whether all three of them could ever be on the same page with regard to a project in Kerala. Rahim responded that the project didn't have clearance, and only after that requirement is met, one goes to the consensus stage.

Sobha began on a positive note and was 'absolutely sure' that every project can be implemented in Kerala. The optimism soon waned though. "We go through a phase where even pension cannot be disbursed. Health sector is held in high regard in Kerala, but we know the time it takes for someone to get a scan report in any of the medical colleges in the state," she went on, quoting figures from a sheaf of papers she clutched in her arm.

Liju also raised concerns about why the state government was allowing the mining of black sand in Thottappally even without environmental impact assessment studies. This was raised when the speakers stressed the need for projects addressing climate change in Kerala.Rahim also cited that there should be a change in the way political parties address the aspirations of youths. "We should change according to their aptitude. An apolitical mindset is a major challenge. There is a need to communicate with the youth strongly," said Rahim

Sobha and Rahim also clashed over the migration of students from Kerala. Liju stressed the need to improve academic standards in educational institutions.