Samastha's pro-IUML faction calls for expulsion of rebel leader Ummer Faizy

Malappuram: The pro-IUML faction within Samastha on Thursday voiced strong disapproval against actions by certain rebel members within the organisation, accusing them of attempting to undermine the Panakkad family’s influence. At a meeting in Edavannappara, Samastha leaders reaffirmed the longstanding contributions of the Panakkad family and called for the expulsion of rebel leader Ummer Faizy Mukkam from the organisation.



The ongoing rift between the EK faction of Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama (Samastha) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) intensified after Ummer Faizy Mukkam, a known CPM supporter, questioned IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal’s credentials and authority as Qazi. In response, Samastha’s Coordination Committee held the meeting in Edavannappara, where Faizy’s comments were initially made, signalling their support for the Panakkad family and distancing Samastha from the rebel faction.

KA Rehman Faizy, State Vice President of Samastha Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), alleged a “conspiracy” to oust the Panakkad family from its leadership within the Muslim community, claiming this divide benefits CPM interests. Rehman also called for Faizy’s expulsion to “purify the organisation.”

SYS State Secretary Abdu Samad Pookkottur defended the Panakkad family, emphasising their consistent support for Samastha. “The Mahals asked Sadiq Ali Thangal to assume the role of Qazi; it was not something he sought himself,” Samad stated, adding that criticism of Thangal would ultimately backfire.

This dispute has reignited despite recent reconciliation efforts by senior leaders of both Samastha and IUML following a period of relative calm after the last Lok Sabha election. IUML General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty noted that the party is closely evaluating Faizy’s remarks and is committed to finding a resolution.

Meanwhile, a faction of Mushawara members, perceived as anti-IUML, criticized the condemnation of Ummer Faizy. In a joint statement, nine Mushawara members asserted, “It is unacceptable to misrepresent the words of community scholars and subject them to legal scrutiny. The hate campaign against Faizy is deplorable, and it remains the duty of scholars to teach Islamic principles to the faithful.”