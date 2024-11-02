Naveen Babu suicide: PP Divya returns to jail after 4 hours of questioning

Kannur: Former District Panchayat President and CPM leader P P Divya was questioned by the police for about four hours on Friday, a day after she was arrested in the suicide of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

After the questioning, Divya returned to jail. She will remain there until Tuesday, when her bail plea will be heard at a Sessions Court in Thalassery.

The Kannur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court had remanded Divya to police custody until 5 pm on Friday. This decision followed a custody request submitted by the police.

Divya's bail plea will be considered on Tuesday after completing all verification processes, including numbering and listing. Afterwards, Naveen Babu's family will join party to the case. The former ADM's family is also preparing to oppose the bail plea.

Meanwhile, the state government and revenue department continue to remain silent about the controversies surrounding Kannur District Collector Arun Vijayan's statement regarding the ADM's death. The inquiry report by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha, submitted on October 24, has been handed over to Revenue Minister K Rajan, along with remarks from the Principal Secretary and Chief Secretary.

Following Naveen Babu's death, the minister described the ADM as a good official and stated that he would provide further information after receiving the inquiry report. However, with the findings likely to be reviewed in court proceedings, officials have indicated that the report may not be released publicly as it includes details of the farewell meeting held for Naveen Babu, the statements made by PP Divya and the ADM's death.