Kodakara hawala case: Sobha Surendran calls Pinarayi 'Don', says CM wants her out of politics

Thrissur: BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Saturday dismissed the allegations raised against her in the Kodakara black money case. Allegations had surfaced claiming that Sobha was behind Thiroor Satheesh, a former BJP Thrissur district office secretary, who recently alleged that unaccounted funds linked to the Kodakara case were intended for the party’s election campaign. She dismissed these accusations as baseless, saying that they were from those who wish to see her out of politics.



“The person who truly wants Sobha Surendran out of politics is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Even EP Jayarajan is working against me. If someone aims to end my public life and send me home through baseless accusations, then I, too, enough connections to tear off their mask and expose them to Kerala. Pinarayi Vijayan's police are not the only ones who can access Satheesh’s WhatsApp messages and phone calls,” Sobha asserted.

She also questioned the financial backing behind Thiroor Satheesh, asking, “Where did Satheesh, who struggles to make ends meet, get the money to pay off his loan? There needs to be an investigation into who is supporting him.” Reports indicate that Satheesh was under threat of asset seizure and that he had recently repaid part of his loan.

Sobha intensified her attack on Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming, “Pinarayi Vijayan is like a ‘don.’ Just as his daughter Veena was about to be questioned on certain matters, P P Divya suddenly surfaced. Divya is a close friend of Veena. The Karuvannur issue remains unresolved, with Left leaders in Kannur working to shield the accused and derail the case. You can kill me, but you can’t erase me. These baseless accusations won’t end my public life.”

In response to questions on the hostility she faces, Sobha elaborated, “The person with the greatest enmity toward me is Pinarayi Vijayan. He harbours resentment because I spoke about his son’s father-in-law. I exposed Veena’s connections with a black sand contractor. When I contested in Alappuzha, I spoke against illegal sand mining. When I speak out on such matters, won't I make enemies?”