Body part of suspected landslide victim recovered in Wayanad

Kalpetta: A body part suspected to belong to a landslide victim was recovered in Wayanad. Residents of the Parappanpara tribal settlement found the remains on a tree along the banks of a river that flows from the landslide-affected Mundakkai-Chooralmala area.

Upon receiving the information, officials from the Fire and Rescue Services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were sent to the spot, which is around five kilometres into the forest from the nearest settlement.

While formal search operations for landslide victims concluded weeks ago, some local residents continue to call for renewed efforts to locate the missing. Wayanad Additional District Magistrate Biju Kumar announced that the remains will be transported to Meppadi for a post-mortem, and DNA samples will be collected to confirm the identity.

The catastrophic landslide, which struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 31, claimed at least 231 lives, according to official reports, with 47 individuals still recorded as missing.