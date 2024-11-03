Why Malayalam director Krishand has to smuggle abstract elements in his movies

Filmmaker Krishand loves abstract things, but in his films, he has to 'smuggle' such elements. It is because he has to align with commercial interests. "There are certain abstract things which l love a lot, but nobody wants to view them. What I do is I pack entertaining stuff before and after and in between abstract elements are sandwiched. It is like smuggling art into popular communication strategy," he said at Manorama Hortus here on Sunday.

Krishand said that he produced three films and all of them were sold out fetching him 200 per cent profits. He didn't look comfortable saying " We sell films not as artwork but as a product. I feel bad about it, sometimes a conflict happens inside. How can I think of an artwork along commercial lines, but that is a need," he said. Krishand also laid out his strategy in picking films; desirability, viability and feasibility. " My approach to films is scientific, but I also go for spontaneity," he said. He recounted how he struggled to find producers for his stories initially. " Then I thought of ways to create a market for myself," he said.

Film producer A V Anoop goes by the advice of director K S Sethumadhavan in choosing films. " He told me that if you can't decide on a film in 5 minutes, it is better you don't decide to do it. I have always followed this advice. I haven't read the script of my latest film which is set for release," said Anoop.

Director Indu V S said that the film is essentially made for the viewer. She also doesn't subscribe to the view of having a successful project design: " I don't believe that if you design a film in one way, it will be successful. Everyone should come forward with individual voices which need to be heard. Even if it is a small step,it will take the cinema forward," she said. When a delegate asked why Malayalam cinema wasn't able to match with Korean films or international films, Indu V S and Krishand said that it was not just about money. " Take for example, Iranian movies which have always moved us with the stories. I believe it is the content, once that works, the industry and the society will follow the content," said Indu.