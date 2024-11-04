'Basic needs are basic rights': Priyanka Gandhi promises improved healthcare

Kalpetta: The second leg of UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign rally in Wayanad for the upcoming bypoll saw her crisscross the entire district, reaching out to people from all walks of life. The Wayanad leg, which included three legislative constituencies—Kalpetta, Mananthavadi, and Sulthan Bathery—concluded on Monday evening. Starting from Kenichira in Sulthan Bathery, Priyanka moved through the tribal and agrarian belts of Pulppalli and Mullankolly.

During the campaign, Priyanka visited almost every college on the route and interacted with students. In the tribal belt, she spoke about how the Narendra Modi government had robbed them of their land and gifted it to big corporate groups. “You have been denied the right to possess land and even access to good healthcare. Basic needs are basic rights. One should not have to beg for something as basic as medical needs,” she said.

Priyanka also spoke about Rahul Gandhi's effort to secure a medical college for the district. She said she was aware of the issues the night travel ban to Mysore from Wayanad has been causing commuters.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during a meeting in Wayanad district. Photo: PTI

On the way to Mullankolly, a town close to the Karnataka border, a settler Christian stronghold, Priyanka raised the issues faced by farmers due to the ongoing human-animal conflict. She also met Sally and Sona, wife and daughter of Vellachalil Paul, who was killed in an elephant attack earlier this year. When they lamented Paul was denied expert healthcare, due to which he succumbed to his injuries, Priyanka assured them an improved medical facility at the medical college would be on her priority list.

Later, addressing a packed audience, Priyanka unleashed an attack on the Modi government, saying that while the Centre decided to write off debts to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore owed by big corporate houses, farmers were getting revenue recovery notices from banks left, right and centre.

In the afternoon, at Muttil, near Kalpetta, a mammoth crowd was waiting for Priyanka Gandhi, who was running one-and-a-half hours behind schedule. A predominantly Muslim belt, many women were seen among the audience waiting for her.

Starting Tuesday, Priyanka will campaign as scheduled at Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode and Wandoor, Ernad and Nilambur in Malappuram.