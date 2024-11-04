3 days, 150 sessions, 500 guests: Manorama’s Hortus leaves lasting impression in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Leaving an indelible impression on Kerala’s cultural landscape, the inaugural edition of Manorama’s Hortus concluded on Sunday. Although the conference has ended, the sweet memories, smiles, and thought-provoking discussions it inspired will linger in the hearts of many.

Over three days, across six venues and 150 sessions, around 500 guests, including international participants, engaged in meaningful conversations and shared their ideas.



At the open venue on Kozhikode Beach, Malayala Manorama Executive Editor and Director Jayant Mammen Mathew presented the Malayalam letter “Aa,” which was symbolically planted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Hortus. The Chief Minister commented that the current situation in India necessitates a united fight for creative freedom, highlighting that in a democratic country like India, there are many things people cannot express openly.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing the Hortus audience, emphasised that Kerala and Tamil Nadu should unite to preserve language, culture, literature, and identity.

Hortus was also a platform for prominent literary figures to announce new works. Novelist TD Ramakrishnan shared that a sequel to his book Francis Itty Cora is in the works. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan revealed at Hortus that he had completed the second part of the Gospel of the Vision.

The closing ceremony featured a mesmerizing musical performance by Hariharan, enchanting the audience gathered at Kozhikode’s Alakadavu. The Kozhikode Beach Book Fair and Biennale will continue until the 10th of this month. Sponsors of the event include Santa Monica and Jain University. Visit: https://manoramahortus.com